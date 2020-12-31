Student Compliance to Coronavirus Measures Higher than General Population

The government have conducted a survey analysing student behaviour during the pandemic. This survey is called the Student Covid Insights Survey (SCIS), and has looked at three different pilots. The first two were conducted at selected universities and the final was a study on 100,000 students from across the country. These students had been invited by email to do a survey by the National Union of Students (NUS). The study showed that student compliance was high, and was higher than the general population. It also showed that this compliance came simultaneously with suffering.

The study found that 9/10 students (in the 7 days prior to the survey) try to keep a two metre distance. Also, students have avoided having guests come into their homes, the highest result being in pilot 3 where they found it was 91% of students. 9/10 students additionally reported that they always or frequently wash their hands or use sanitiser when leaving a shared space. 88% reported that alcohol did not affect their ability to follow the guidance.

Between 85% and 89% said that they would request for a test if they got symptoms of Covid-19, and those who said they wouldn’t gave reasons such as ‘wanting the test to go to someone else who needed it’ or ‘only needing to self-isolate’. 2/3 of these students also said that they have downloaded NHS COVID-19 or Protect Scotland. There was also high amounts of students who would share details of those they’ve been in contact with if they have been told to do so by the app or the NHS.

A high number of students reported wanting to return home in the winter break, 76% were planning to spend their winter break away from their term-time address. The preferred travel method was being collected or driving a personal vehicle and 62% of students knew the exact date that they will leave their accommodation. 58% said that they would do a test before they returned if it was available and 26% wouldn’t travel without a negative test.

29% report to be dissatisfied with their course, mostly due to the impact of online learning/teaching. Over half also reported a dissatisfaction with their social experience at university.

At the same time, students are having a difficult time. 59% in halls felt lonely, 58% said their mental health is worse due to the pandemic and student wellbeing is lower than most in the 20-14 age category.

For more information on the rest of the study click here.