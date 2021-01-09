Singapore bestows highest honour upon Southampton academic

An academic from the University of Southampton receives the highest honour from Singapore for their work in science and engineering.

Professor Nikolay Zheludev, who is the co-Director of The Photonics Institute at Nanyang Technological University in Singapore, also works as the Deputy Director of Southampton’s Zepler Institute.

Professor Zheludev, alongside his colleagues in Singapore, has been awarded the ‘President’s Science Award’ for his research, leadership and contributions to topological nanophotonics. This research is leading the world into a new age of light-based technologies.

Him and his colleagues, Dr Yidong and Dr Baile, have pioneered fundamental, breakthrough discoveries in the use and application of light-enabled ftechnologies. This includes such technologies as lasers and telecommunication.

