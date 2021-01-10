Varsity Postponed Until After Easter

This year’s Varsity event has been postponed until after the Easter break, it has been confirmed.

The annual sporting competition, which sees sports teams from the universities of Southampton and Portsmouth come together, typically takes place each March, but in light of restrictions on sporting activities at present, has been delayed until after the Easter break.

Sam Tweedle, SUSU’s VP Sports, said in a comment on social media,

We’ve agreed with [The University of] Portsmouth to push [Varsity 2021] back to after Easter, and are looking to spread it over a week to reduce crowds. Obviously, this is all with the caveat that if were [sic] still in the same situation we are now in May then it won’t go ahead, but we’re going to try our best to run something if the guidance allows.

Other changes will see the competition spread out across a week, rather than the typical big Sunday event.

The event was cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Southampton won the last Varsity competition in March 2019, beating Portsmouth 174-142.