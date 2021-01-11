University of Southampton awarded ‘Centre of Excellence in Cyber Security Research and Education’

The University of Southampton has become one of the first organisations in the country to be awarded a unique ‘double’ as Centre of Excellence for Cyber Security Research and Education.

The university received a Gold Award for Education, which has been given by the National Cyber Security Centre (part of GCHQ). The given position belongs to a general UK government strategy determined to protect and promote the UK in a digital world. Through the command of Professor Vladimiro Sassone, the university has increased its expertise by launching a Cyber Security Academy, and a dedicated Research Group as a centre for world-leading education and research.

Professor Sassone, Director of Southampton’s Cyber Security Research Centre and Royal Academy of Engineering Research Chair, said:

“Very few universities in the UK – and around the world – can boast excellence in both cyber security research and education but my colleagues at Southampton, together with our many partners in academia and industry, have proven that we certainly do stand out in addressing the many cyber security threats we experience daily.”

Professor Mark E Smith, President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Southampton, has commented:

“I am delighted to congratulate my colleagues in who have further elevated Southampton’s status to be one of the few universities to have Gold recognition as a world-leading Academic Centre of Excellence in Cyber Security Research and Education. Their efforts over a considerable period result in Southampton’s excellent track record in this field such that we are at the forefront of developing the skills and research needed to tackle this growing threat to global security. Tackling such threats is more relevant now than at any other time in our history and it is pleasing that we are playing a leading role.”

The full story can be read here!