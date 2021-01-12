Dr Jane Prichard has been Appointed Interim Head of School of Health Sciences

From January 1st 2021, Dr Jane Prichard is standing in as Interim Head of School of Health Sciences until a permanent Head is appointed later in the year.

Dr Prichard replaces Professor Mandy Fader who has stood down from the role in order to focus on her role as Associate Vice-President, as well as in Strategic Major Projects and academic research surrounding Health Sciences.

Her research interests lie in urgent and emergency healthcare provision, and she has worked with the Emergency and Urgent Care Research Group over the past few years on studies surrounding the psychological and sociological underpinnings of urgent care.

She has particular expertise in the areas of trust, teamwork, leadership, knowledge management, workforce organisation and the utilisation of new technologies in healthcare.

Speaking on Dr Prichard’s appointment, Professor Rachel Mills, Dean of the Faculty of Environmental and Life Sciences (FELS), commented:

‘I am delighted to announce that Jane Prichard has been appointed by Council as Head of School (Interim). Jane has a great track record of Education leadership in the School and has a clear vision for Health Sciences through the next period. I’m looking forward to working with Jane on the Faculty Board and addressing our priorities as a Faculty in 2021.’

Dr Jane Prichard said herself at the announcement of her appointment:

‘It is an honour to be appointed to the role of Head of School (Interim). I look forward to working with my exceptional colleagues, both within and outside of Health Sciences, as we continue to conquer the unprecedented challenges from this past year and evolve to achieve the strategic priorities of the next.’