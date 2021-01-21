Leadership Elections Now Open at University of Southampton

Nominations for 2020-2021 Sabbatical Officers at the University of Southampton are now open. The available rolls include: Union President, VP Education & Democracy, VP Welfare & Community, VP Activities, VP Sports, Trustee, Senator, Chair of Senate, Faculty Officer, and Postgraduate Research Officer.

A recent announcement from SUSU affirms that:

These roles are paid £21,814 per annum to represent students full-time for the year. All our Sabbatical Officers receive training in key skills such as project management, communication, leadership, governance and more. Each Sabbatical is supported by full-time staff at SUSU.

This announcement also observes that there is a difference between a paid role as a Sabbatical Officer and a voluntary position. The roles of Union President, VP Education & Democracy, VP Welfare & Community, VP Activities, VP Sports are all paid, full-time positions. By contrast, roles such as Trustee, Senator, Chair of Senate, Faculty Officer, and Postgraduate Research Officer are volunteer positions that enable university students to support their fellow students while also pursuing their studies. Nominations for all roles close on Wednesday 10 February at 16:00.

You can view the election rules by clicking here and you can use this link to nominate yourself or someone else.