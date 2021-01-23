The Student Support Fund for students struggling financially

With national lockdown back in place, students who are finding themselves in financial struggle are being offered the opportunity to apply for the Student Support Fund. This is being offered with acknowledgement that these circumstances are unforeseen and unexpected.

The fund is offered to those struggling with living costs and other financial difficulties and a full list of the eligibility criteria and instruction on how to submit an application can be found here.

After applying there will be a fair system of assessment that will decide whether funding will be offered. However, the assessments are moderated to ensure equal treatment.

To discuss your financial circumstances with an advisor, book here and for any questions about this fund, contact stufunds@soton.ac.uk.