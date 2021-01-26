Southampton Secures Research Funding For Sustainable Projects

The International Office has announced the University of Southampton’s success in receiving research funding on the theme of Sustainable Recovery.

As part of the Worldwide Universities Network’s Research Development Fund funding round for 2020, several universities have been granted funding to conduct research into the theme. The funding awarded to all of the universities totals in excess of £180,000.

The University of Southampton is taking part in research in three of the projects:

Life Below Water: Using Fish as Global Indicators of Microplastics (led by University of Massachusetts Amherst, USA)

Leveraging Digital Healthcare Experiences for Post-Pandemic Non-Communicable Disease Research – A Multidisciplinary Network Engaging with Brazil, Ghana and the UK (led by Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais, Brazil)

Health & Social Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Young People across the Socioeconomic Ladder: A Cross-Country Comparative Study (led by The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong)

The University is also the lead in a fourth project: Global comparative assessment of the role of oceans in a sustainable future. Principal Investigator Professor Susan Gourvenec brings several partners together, aiming to create a network of knowledge-sharing on ocean sustainability.

Peter Lennie, Executive Director of WUN, said ‘This year’s applications, focused on the challenge of sustainable recovery, were particularly strong. They show very clearly the value that diverse teams drawn from partner universities can contribute to solving problems of real significance.’