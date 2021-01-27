University of Southampton Holds EU Settlement Scheme Webinar

Following the United Kingdoms officially leaving the EU on the 1st of January 2021, the University is holding a webinar with immigration expert Seraphus on the EU Settlement Scheme. The webinar is free to attend and will take place on the 3rd of February at 2pm.

The EU settlements scheme is run by the UK Government and is for all EU/EEA/Swiss people who have been living in the UK since before December 31st 2020. The scheme is free to apply for, and if your application is successful you will be able to continue living and working in the UK after the 30th of June 2021. Applicants are awarded either pre-settled or settled status. Seraphus is a London based law firm that among other things offers EU advice services.

The University of Southampton has many students and members of staff from the EU, and the University stated the following regarding the EU citizens at the University:

Europe remains incredibly important to the University of Southampton. We have a long and positive history of collaboration in research and education. European Union citizens are an essential and valued part of the Southampton and Winchester communities.

For more information, and to register for the webinar, follow the link here.