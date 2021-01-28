Latest
Burglary at Lloyds Bank in Southampton

On 16th January, Lloyds Bank in Above Bar Street reported a burglary. 

Information on the incident is limited, but what is known is that three men reportedly broke into the ATM cash machine area of the lobby between 8.30 pm and 9.45 pm.  However, nothing was reported stolen.

Police are now appealing to the public for information, to help the investigation.

 

If you have any information on the incident, please call 101 with the crime reference number of 44210018273. If you would rather leave an anonymous tip, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111

