Burglary at Lloyds Bank in Southampton

On 16th January, Lloyds Bank in Above Bar Street reported a burglary.

Information on the incident is limited, but what is known is that three men reportedly broke into the ATM cash machine area of the lobby between 8.30 pm and 9.45 pm. However, nothing was reported stolen.

Police are now appealing to the public for information, to help the investigation.

Can you help? We are appealing for witnesses following a burglary at a bank in Southampton. The incident occurred at sometime between 8.30pm and 9.45pm on Saturday 16 January at the Lloyds bank branch on Above Bar Street. Full appeal details: https://t.co/5cxR3nykBZ pic.twitter.com/FCNHeX8PZB — Southampton Cops (@SouthamptonCops) January 17, 2021

If you have any information on the incident, please call 101 with the crime reference number of 44210018273. If you would rather leave an anonymous tip, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111

Read more here.