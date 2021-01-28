It’s that time of year again when final year undergraduates across the UK can have their voice heard. The National Student Survey is back from Thursday 4th February to Friday 30th April 2021.

Do you think Southampton is the place to be? What could be improved on your course? How was your overall undergraduate experience? These are just some of the questions you can voice your opinion on in a safe, anonymous platform.

The National Student Survey 2021 is only open to final year undergraduates. All eligible students from Southampton and Winchester will be provided with a personalised invite to participate in the survey from Thursday 4th February.

Why should you partake? Whilst your undergraduate experience is coming to a close, many other journeys are just about to begin. Your opinions and voices will not only be heard by the university, but future students. Your opinions have the ability to shape lives as A-level students start considering their next move. Without your feedback, universities will not be able to make positive changes to ensure the best possible experience for the next cohort of students.

Learn more about the National Student Survey here.