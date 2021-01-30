University of Southampton Re-Obtains Disability Confident Leader Status

The University has re-obtained its Disability Confident Leader (DCL) status.

Disability Confident is a Government scheme designed to help employers created opportunities for disabled people to be employed.

There are three levels of attainment, of which Leader is the highest level.

Southampton is the first university to gain this status.

Richard Cartwright, Principal Teaching Fellow in Southampton Business and Chair of Disability Self-Assessment Team says:

“I am hugely grateful to everyone who has contributed to the renewal of our status as a Disability Confident Leader. Renewal of this status is an important recognition of what the University has achieved to date, but also an acknowledgment of what we have left to do.

During the re-accreditation process we have identified a number of key issues affecting students and staff which we have formed into an action plan which will inform the University’s work in this area in the coming weeks, months and years”.

