Solent University lecturer receives award for ‘decolonising the curriculum’.

A Solent University course leader has been presented with an award for her work on ‘decolonising the curriculum.‘

Sharon Lloyd, course leader for Make-up and Hair Design, was the recipient of the Unity 101 Community Awards special award, for achieving goals ‘over and above expectations.’ Her work has been directed at ‘challenging institutional hierarchy and the monopoly on knowledge that fits a narrow view of “British values”.’

The awards were hosted by Unity 101 Community Radio, the South’s Asian and Ethnic radio station, in partnership with Solent University Southampton on Friday 8 January 2021. The awards this year were conducted online for the first time, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This yearly event marked the 15th anniversary of the radio station.

A wide variety of other awards were also given out in the evening which sought to celebrate the achievements and work of volunteers and partners of Unity 101. Over 600 guests attended the event, including volunteers, partners from the private, public, and voluntary sector and VIP guests.

On receiving the award, Sharon, who has been course leader at Solent University for 14 years, said that she was ‘surprised and flattered and very grateful for this award.’ During her time at the university, she has been an active advocate for change, seeking to raise awareness through intertwining minority lives, issues and concerns throughout the curriculum instead of as singular modules, in an effort to prevent ‘othering’.

Sharon is also co-founder of Fashion Academics Creating Equality (FACE), a national group dedicated to improving inclusivity and equality within Higher Education, Further Education, and the Fashion Industry, specifically on issues regarding race, colour and ethnicity.

Having received the award, Sharon has said that she feels empowered ‘to make further connections, and help share best practice, offer support and advice on specific issues in the future.’

A video of Sharon’s acceptance speech can be found on Youtube.