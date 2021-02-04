New Vaccination Centre Opened In Southampton

Pfizer, BioNTech and AstraZeneca are just a few of the companies who have been helping combat the COVID-19 outbreak through the creation of ground-breaking vaccines. Individuals across the globe are being invited to vaccination centres but what is happening in Hampshire?

Currently, there are thirty two NHS vaccination sites situated around Southampton, all run by the Solent NHS Trust. Last month, the latest vaccination centre was opened down Oakley Road. This vaccination centre will be Southampton’s ‘vaccination hub’ and it’s not located where you might expect.

Southampton’s newest vaccination centre opened its doors last week at the Southampton Clinical Commissioning Group’s offices down Oakley Road. This hub has the capacity to provide up to 1,000 vaccinations daily. John Sansone, 76, was the first local to be vaccinated here.

This hub is unlike many other centres as it has two distinct areas – one area for health and social care staff and another area for members of the public.

Following national guidelines, Solent NHS Trust is contacting Hampshire residents over the age of 75 to receive the vaccinations first. Other high priority groups are also being contacted; only turn up to be vaccinated if you have been contacted prior.

The government is hoping to have vaccinated the top four priority groups by mid-February if all goes well. These groups include residents in a care home, those aged 75 or older, frontline health and social care workers and clinically vulnerable individuals.

Whilst the vaccination programme is being rolled out full steam ahead, remember to adhere to government guidelines. Failure to do so may result in a hefty fine or endangering a loved one. Find the latest guidelines here.