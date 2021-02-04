Police Shut Down Southampton House Party

Just after 10pm on January 30th, the police were called to a house on Graham Road after reports of a house party in breach of lockdown rules.

On arrival, they found seven people inside from different households. The attendees included six men aged 27 – 40-years-old, and one 24-year-old woman. The homeowner told officers they had gathered there to celebrate a birthday.

The police reported all attendees for a summons in relation to fixed penalty notices, meaning they will all face a £200 fine for defying lockdown restrictions.