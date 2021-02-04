Latest
Southampton COVID-19 Panel Event

The University of Southampton is hosting a free virtual panel event to discuss the work Southampton is doing in the battle against COVID-19.

The event ‘Beating COVID-19: Trials, Vaccinations & Prevention’ will take place at 18:00 on February 9th. It will feature leading University faculty members discussing their roles in the COVID-19 fight and an opportunity for viewers to ask their burning question.

Professor John Holloway will host the event. The host is a professor of Allergy and Respiratory Genetics and also Associate Dean (Research) in the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Southampton.

The event panellists are all academics at the University of Southampton: Robert Charles Read, Head of Clinical and Experimental Sciences within Medicine; Saul Faust, Professor of Paediatric Immunology and Infectious Diseases within Medicine and Lucy Yardley OBE, a professor of Health Psychology.

As well as Southampton’s contributing research for a Coronavirus vaccine, Hampshire has also been hosting a testing programme to help identify cases in educational settings. The saliva tests provide results within 24-48 hours and was a crucial tool in the movement of students during and after the Christmas break.

If you want to learn more about Southampton’s involvement in the pandemic, register here.

