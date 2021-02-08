New Dates for Student Mental Health Training for University Staff

A course for staff, who work closely with the students at the University of Southampton, will run between February and June, following the success of the first Student Mental Health training.

This Student Mental Health course was designed by Solent Mind, Hampshire’s leading mental health charity, alongside staff and students from the University community. It will help staff to guide students to mental health resources from the university and local or national charities. It will also benefit the staff themselves, as it will help them with maintenance of their own wellbeing.

This course is aimed at are those who work closely with students, like personal academic tutors and senior tutors, and those in professional services, operational and technical staff groups. SUSU colleagues are also invited to attend. At the moment, 150 members of staff have registered for the course, with 180 having already attended.

The course will be interactive and delivered in two parts by Tom Cleary, from Solent Mind. The parts will have a 90 minute run time and there will be a small amount of preparation to be done too. It will be delivered via Zoom, which will be sent out after signing up.

Registration is open now through an Eventbrite link, available here.

If you have any questions regarding this course, you can get in contact via wellbeing@soton.ac.uk