Southampton University Supporting Saints’ Home Grown Initiative

Southampton Football Club has launched its Home Grown Initiative – a commitment to environmental sustainability and its strategy of developing world class talent.

The club will plant 250 trees for every Academy player that makes their First Team debut, committing to offsetting over 3,000 tonnes of carbon emissions over the next four years.

This initiative is part of The Halo Effect, Southampton’s newly launched sustainability strategy. The University of Southampton is also working with the club to measure its total carbon footprint, so they are able to accurately offset emissions.

The University is conducting a research project to calculate Southampton Football Club’s carbon footprint over a three year period, due to be completed by April 2021. This research will allow the Club to fully understand its emissions.

Professor Simon Kemp, from the University and leading the research, said: