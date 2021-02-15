SUSU Leadership Elections 2021 Candidates Announcement

The official list for the candidates running for a position in the Leadership Elections 2021 has been released. Find out who is running below!

Online campaigning starts today. Voting will open at 9am on Wednesday 3rd March and will close at 4pm on Friday 5th March.

Union President

Benjamin Dolbear

Kendall ‘Kenny’ Field-Pellow

Corin Holloway

Akshita Karia

Joanne Lisney

Vice President Activities

Ella Foxhall

Gitanjali ‘Gita’ Srinivasan

Vice President Education and Democracy

Ryan Couchman-Sawyer

Jordan ‘Jordan’ Hickey

Charlotte James

Amina ‘Mina’ Lechkhab

Martha Luke

Vice President Sports

Matthew Smith

Vice President Welfare and Community

Savanna Cutts

Libby ‘Liz’ Evans

Galyna Mandra

Elliot Morris

Rostislavs ‘Ross’ Popovs

Gladys Restrepo Perdomo

Student Trustee

Jessy Marin

Rishi-Nayan ‘Rishi’ Varodaria

James Williams

Senator

Thomas Andresen

Harry Bull

Aiden Graham

Alamea John

Behrad Koohy

Wang Wong

Chair of Senate

Georgios Ntoules

Arts and Humanities Faculty Officer

Jaden King

Alice Chadwick

Follow Wessex Scene for candidate interviews and updates on the Union Elections throughout their course.