SUSU Leadership Elections 2021 Candidates Announcement

The official list for the candidates running for a position in the Leadership Elections 2021 has been released. Find out who is running below!
Online campaigning starts today. Voting will open at 9am on Wednesday 3rd March and will close at 4pm on Friday 5th March.
Union President
Benjamin Dolbear
Kendall ‘Kenny’ Field-Pellow
Corin Holloway
Akshita Karia
Joanne Lisney
Vice President Activities
Ella Foxhall
Gitanjali ‘Gita’ Srinivasan
Vice President Education and Democracy
Ryan Couchman-Sawyer
Jordan ‘Jordan’ Hickey
Charlotte James
Amina ‘Mina’ Lechkhab
Martha Luke
Vice President Sports
Matthew Smith
Vice President Welfare and Community
Savanna Cutts
Libby ‘Liz’ Evans
Galyna Mandra
Elliot Morris
Rostislavs ‘Ross’ Popovs
Gladys Restrepo Perdomo
Student Trustee
Jessy Marin
Rishi-Nayan ‘Rishi’ Varodaria
James Williams
Senator
Thomas Andresen
Harry Bull
Aiden Graham
Alamea John
Behrad Koohy
Wang Wong
Chair of Senate
Georgios Ntoules
Arts and Humanities Faculty Officer
Jaden King
Alice Chadwick
Follow Wessex Scene for candidate interviews and updates on the Union Elections throughout their course.