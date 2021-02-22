Almost £3.8m of Cannabis Seized in Southampton Raids

After raids on two disused commercial buildings in Southampton, almost 2,000 cannabis plants have been seized by police.

On 10th February, 1,782 of the illegal plants were discovered across the two properties at Castle Way and Southampton High Street.

Police believe the plants at the two properties indicate the same operation was spanning both locations.

The plants found were comprised of fully grown plants, saplings and empty pots, indicating at least one harvest had already been performed.

Two men in their 20s were found on the premises and arrested on suspicion of producing a Class B drug.

Cannabis has been a Class B drug since 2009 (after a brief period in Class C in 2004-09), meaning anyone convicted of supplying or producing it could receive a maximum jail sentence of 14 years, an unlimited fine or both.