Papin Prize 2021 Nominations Now Open

Do you know an excellent technician or someone who is working tirelessly behind the scenes within research or higher education? The Papin Prizes 2021 nominations are now open.

Biannually, the UK Higher Education Technician Summit celebrates technicians across the UK for their outstanding contributions to higher education and research. In the past, technicians may have been forgotten about, but they play a crucial role.

Named after the first technician to publish his own name along side an invention in the 17th century, the Papin Prizes were awarded in 2015. The aim of these prizes is to not only celebrate the integral role and work of technicians, but to help raise the professional status.

This year, the categories are:

Teaching

Research

Infrastructure

Newcomer

COVID-19 Recognition

Outreach/Community

Technical Team

The Professor Lord Bhattacharyya Lifetime Achievement Award

The deadline to nominate yourself or someone else is 1st July 2021. To increase the chance of a successful nomination, make sure you meet the judging criteria which can be found on MI talent.

Discover more about this prestigious award here.