Southampton Man Found Guilty of Assault and Spitting in Face of a Woman

A man from Southampton has been found guilty of assault by beating after attacking a woman.

In the incident which occurred on May 14 2020, Martin Paul Herring screamed at a woman, demanded to see her phone, spat in her face and threatened to kill her.

Mr Herring, 40, of Wellow Close, appeared at Southampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 9 February 2021, and was found guilty of a single count of assault by beating.

He was given a community order until August 2022 to include 17 rehabilitation activity days. He was also fined £120, must pay £300 in court costs and a £95 victim surcharge.

During this time, Mr Herring has been subject to a restraining order and will not be able to contact his victim.