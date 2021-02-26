Police Arrest Man on Portswood Road For Firearm Offences

After a stop and search check by police, a Southampton man has been arrested for firearm offences.

At 2pm on the 6th of February, Southampton police pulled over a black Vauxhall on Portswood Road, after connecting the car to a person of interest. The two people in the car were a 32-year-old woman from West End, who was driving the vehicle, and a 38-year-old man, who was a passenger.

The driver failed a drugs wipe and was arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drugs. She was later released under investigation.

The police’s investigation revealed that the passenger had previously been previously arrested for firearms offences. Although he had been released earlier on license, he has now been recalled to prison.