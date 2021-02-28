Covid-19 Vaccine Being Given To More Age Groups

Hampshire have begun to start giving residents aged 65 to 69 the Covid-19 vaccine, as others around England are only just being invited.

Over-65s are receiving their first dose of the vaccine as the county has already reached everyone in the top four priority groups who would like to recieve the jab – including the over-70s and care home residents. Other regions in similar positions include Nottinghamshire, Shropshire and Coventry.

Along with the Isle of Wight, the area is among those leading the fight against Coronavirus, ranked as the 5th most successful out of 41 districts. Almost 400,000 vaccinations have been administered throughout Hampshire.