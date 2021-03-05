SUSU Election Results Have Been Announced

The University of Southampton’s Student Union has announced the results of the Leadership Elections for 2021. The results are:

Union President: Benjamin Dolbear

VP Activities: Ella Foxhall

VP Education and Democracy: Charlotte James

VP Sports: Matthew Smith

VP Welfare and Community: Savanna Cutts

Student Trustee: Rishi-Nayan Varodariya

Student Trustee: James Williams

Student Trustee: Jessy Marin

Chair of Senate: Georgios Ntoules

Senators: Aiden Graham, Wang Wong, Harry Bull, Behrad Koohy, Alamea John, Thomas Andresen

Arts and Humanities Faculty Officer: Alice Chadwick

You can read the announcement and the elected individual’s manifesto here.