SUSU Election Results Have Been Announced

The University of Southampton’s Student Union has announced the results of the Leadership Elections for 2021. The results are:
Union President: Benjamin Dolbear
VP Activities: Ella Foxhall
VP Education and Democracy: Charlotte James
VP Sports: Matthew Smith
VP Welfare and Community: Savanna Cutts
Student Trustee: Rishi-Nayan Varodariya
Student Trustee: James Williams
Student Trustee: Jessy Marin
Chair of Senate: Georgios Ntoules
Senators: Aiden Graham, Wang Wong, Harry Bull, Behrad Koohy, Alamea John, Thomas Andresen
Arts and Humanities Faculty Officer: Alice Chadwick
You can read the announcement and the elected individual’s manifesto here.