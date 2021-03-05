University of Southampton Malaysia to move campus in July

The University of Southampton Malaysia (UoSM) will move to a new purpose-built campus in July of this year.

The move comes after a number of years at the current campus in EduCity, Johor. The new campus is only five minutes away in EcoBotanic City.

The new campus will offer shopping, dining, entertainment, and accommodation. Located inside the grounds of EcoGalleria, this facility will be suited with lecture halls able to seat up to 200 students, accommodating 2,000 students. On top of this, students will have access to laboratories and workshops (a list of these can be found here).

This move comes alongside UoSM adding 4 new courses this year, and another 4 to be added before September 2021. A full list of courses available at UoSM can be found here.