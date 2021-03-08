Hampshire County Council Pledges over £1 Million in Grants to Support Disabled Children

Hampshire County Council has announced the grant funding for the Break Activities Programme for Children with Disabilities.

This programme is designed to help carers of children with disabilities to have a short break. The provision for carers of disabled children is a statutory duty under The Breaks for Carers Regulations 2011. Within the Hampshire County Council Short Break Activity Programme programme, it offers the opportunity for:

Parents or carers to take a break to pursue education, training, leisure, daily activities and meet needs of other family members effectively

Children or young people with disabilities and/or additional needs to participate in safe and engaging activities

A place at a play scheme for children or young people with moderate or complex needs

Additional support so children or young people with disabilities can participate in mainstream clubs or recreational activities in their community

These short breaks are for those who provide support for disabled children or for young people who:

Have a disability and/or additional needs that mean they require support to participate in leisure and recreation activities

Are between 0 to 17 years old

Live in the Hampshire County Council area

Have a Gateway Card which identifies they have a disability and/or additional needs and require support to access activities

The funding grants that have been agreed by Hampshire County Council total over £1 million, which will be given to voluntary groups and charitable organisations in Hampshire, who provide Short Break Activities for children with disabilities and/or additional needs. Organisations that will receive a grant include Solent Youth Action in Eastleigh, Let Us Play in Fareham, The Rose Road Association in the New Forest, and Integr8 Dance in Winchester.

Hampshire County Council’s Executive Lead Member for Children’s Services and Young People, Councillor Patricia Stallard, has said about the proposal:

I am very pleased to agree the proposed 23-month grant programme which means that children with disabilities and additional needs, in Hampshire, can enjoy an activity, while their parents and carers have a break in the knowledge their children are having fun and are safe. We are very grateful to the charitable and voluntary sector for the diverse range of activities that they make available across Hampshire.

The Short Break Activity grants will cover the next two financial years (01 April 2021 – 31 March 2023).