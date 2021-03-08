Multi-Use Games Area to Open this Spring in Southampton Park

In Spring 2021, Hoglands Park in Southampton is set to open a £85,000 multi-use games area. The new, free-to-use facility will be available for all to keep active, both for informal recreation and organised sport, all year round.

The facility will include a polymeric sports surface, alongside basketball hoops, football goals and cage cricket markings, all of which should be open for use this Spring.

The project has been driven by a £24,000 contribution from Cage Cricket, with Southampton City Council securing the remaining investment from local developers. Community groups including West Itchen Community Trust and Awaaz Radio have also provided their involvement.

Councillor Steve Leggett, Cabinet Member for Green City and Place said: “As one of our most popular open spaces in the city, this new multi-use games area will be a great place for a kick-about, or to try something different like cage cricket.

“We’re making great progress on what will be a great addition to Hoglands Park, and I look forward to seeing the area revived for grass root games.”

Recently implemented improvements to the Park also include a new picnic area and wildlife-friendly wildflower meadow. Plans are also underway to replace the existing skate park with a new concrete facility.