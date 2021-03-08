SEE Southampton and Steamship Shieldhall Shortlisted for Tourism Award

SEE Southampton and Steamship Shieldhall have been shortlisted in Tourism South East’s Beautiful South Awards for Excellence, an event that recognises the south’s tourism industry.

SEE Southampton is one of the nominees in the Experience and Event of the Year category, with Shieldhall shortlisted in the Small Visitor Attraction of the Year category.

SEE Southampton is an event that walks and talks about Southampton’s history, including the city’s links to the Titanic, Mayflower’s voyage to America in 1620, and the Spitfire. The historic journey has currently been suspended due to Covid-19.

The Shieldhall stages cruises in the Solent and Southampton water. The steamship was built at Renfrew in 1955 and is the largest working steamship in the country. The event serves as a seagoing tribute to Britain’s maritime heritage, the crew hope the vessel will be back in action later this year.

The Beautiful South awards were presented online on the 4th of March, with Shieldhall winning gold and SEE Southampton winning silver.

In a joint statement, Maurice Keys (chairman of SEE Southampton) and Nigel Philpot (Steamship Shieldhall) said: