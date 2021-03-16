Student Leadership Elections: Candidates Announced

The candidates for the upcoming Student Leadership Elections were announced on the SUSU blog today.

The positions that are being campaigned for are RAG President, Surge Radio Station Manager, SUSUtv Station Manager, The Edge Editor, and Wessex Scene Editor.

Here is the list of people running for these positions, and links to their manifestos.

RAG President

Zoe Chapple

Surge Radio Station Manager

William Hough

SUSUtv Station Manager

Byron Kellett

The Edge Editor

Samuel Pegg

Wessex Scene Editor

Emily Dennis

Samuel Pearson

Voting opens on Wednesday 17th March at 9am, and closes Friday 19th March at 4pm.