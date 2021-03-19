Plans for Leisure World site in Southampton approved

Plans to transform the Leisure World site in Southampton have been approved.

Existing buildings at the site off West Quay Road are set to be demolished to make way for 650 homes, two 150-room hotels, 80 serviced hotel apartments, new restaurants, offices, a cinema and a casino.

The project is expected to create 1,000 new jobs and work could start as early as next year. But detailed planning applications will have to be submitted and discussed in the future. Councillors backed the £250m scheme after a two-hour long discussion.

It comes as the project will be delivered in phases.

John Marsh, director at Sovereign Centros, said: ‘We believe it is one of the most significant opportunity for regeneration and investment the city has seen for over two decades. It will be an important development for the city following the pandemic.’

