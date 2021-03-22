Southampton is Behind on Vaccinating Care Home Staff

A third of Southampton’s care home staff remain unvaccinated against COVID-19.

34% of care workers in Southampton have still not had their first dose of the Coronavirus vaccine. Employees in these care homes for elderly people are a high priority for the jabs, due to their frequent contact with vulnerable people.

Chris Whitty, England’s Chief Medical Officer, said that medical and healthcare workers have a ‘professional responsibility‘ to get the vaccine.

That being said, the UK government have made great progress in their vaccination programmes with over 15 million people receiving their first Covid-19 vaccination by February 15th 2021. Even more impressive is that as of March 14th 2021, the United Kingdom achieved the highest vaccination rate across Europe.