Continued Southampton Subject Success in QS World University Rankings

Internal Communications RB has reported that the University of Southampton has been awarded a place in the global top 50 QS World University Rankings for three subjects.

Nursing has ranked in the global top ten for the third year, ranking 9th in the world and 3rd in the UK. Statistics & Operational Research ranked 33rd worldwide and 7th in the UK whilst Geology placed joint 50th worldwide and 8th in the UK.

Other Southampton subjects in the world’s top 100 include Electrical and Electronic Engineering (62nd), Physics and Astronomy (66th), and Medicine (88th).

Vice-Chancellor, Professor Mark E Smith, said of the announcement,