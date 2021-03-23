University of Southampton Launches Clinicians Meet Engineers Event

The University of Southampton has been awarded MRC funding to stimulate research between engineering and medicine and has used this to launch the Clinicians Meet Engineers Event.

This event for clinicians and engineers to exchange visions for solving health problems.

This will take place on Wednesday 31 March and will begin with an introduction from Na’l Clark, Commercial Director of UHS, followed by a series of speakers.

