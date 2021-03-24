University of Southampton launch anti-harassment campaign

‘Expect Respect’ is the new anti-harassment campaign launched by the University of Southampton. The campaign is in collaboration with the Southampton Students’ Union (SUSU) and was launched on the 9th of March.

This campaign comes as a stand against discrimination, bullying, and harassment. The aim is to create an inclusive and supportive environment.

With this campaign comes the launching of the new ‘Report and Support‘ tool. This tool will provide a secure environment for people to speak out against harassment, but also, for people to find out how they can support someone being harassed.

The University states ‘We are committed to improving transparency and accountability and ensuring that we as a University does better’.

For more information, click here.