Southampton Teacher Honoured at National Awards

Kyle Evans, from Barton Peveril Sixth Form College in Eastleigh, was congratulated at the University of Bath Teachers’ Awards 2021.

Mr Evans, who is the Director of Mathematics and Computing, was nominated by one of his students for making a ‘genuine and lasting’ impression on them.

In a Daily Echo article, the student that nominated him said:

Kyle was incredibly supportive; I wouldn’t be as confident a mathematician without him. This award will show Kyle how much the students he teaches are really grateful for his support.

Mr Evans has also wowed outside the classroom, writing a numeracy focused children’s book called Here Come the Numbers and even performing a maths-themed comedy music routine at various festivals, including the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

There was a large influx of nominations during the past year as, as the Awards have said, students have ‘valued their teachers’ resilience, empathy, and adaptability in the face of the COVID pandemic up-turning education’.