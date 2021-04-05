The Future of Eastleigh

Eastleigh Borough Council is committed to providing new communities throughout the Borough. Many development plans are pending to ensure the Eastleigh Homes Delivery Strategy is executed.

On 29th March, the Council held a Cabinet meeting to discuss the future plans of Eastleigh Borough. Whilst the plans will not be put into action until later this year, the decision-making process has begun.

The Local Plan includes the development of new homes, open spaces, roads and community facilities to enhance the community. Following the Cabinet meeting, further consultations with the public will begin in June and July.

Read more about the Eastleigh Homes Delivery Strategy here.