The Top Five Reasons to Cycle at University

Cycling is a great way to travel at University – it’s cheap, it’s easy, it’s eco-friendly, and you’ll always have ‘wheels’ to get you where you need to go whether it’s a lecture or a drink at the student union.

Here are five reasons to choose cycling as your mode of transport while at University, plus the basics you’ll need.

It ’ s free. Apart from the cost of the bic ycle and vital accessories , cycling every day is free. T he two crucial things you want to leave U ni with are a degree and a s little debt as possible. The cycle scheme has estimated that switching to a bicycle could save more than £3 , 000 a year. It is quicker. A recent report by INRIX, a data company specializing in roads, found that it was quicker to cycle than to drive, based on last-mile speed in six major UK cities. With many cities now adopting 20mph speed limits for cars and buses, and significantly better cycle paths and cycle-friendly traffic lights , cyclists can get across a city faster than ANY other mode of transport. I t is easy (and free) to park . W ith universities getting bigger and parking charges increasing , switching to a bike is a no-brainer . All you need is a lock, and you can park your bike anywhere. T he bike can be left safely overnight so i f your plans change, it can easily be left to collect the next day. It is a great method of exercise . C ycling as a method of transport puts exercise into the daily routine without adding extra time. Cycling to and from Uni can provide an hour’s cardio activity and can burn off approximately 300 calories and improve muscle strength and tone. It is great for mental health. Numerous studies have proven that cycling is great for mental health – it reduces stress, reduces the risk of depression, improves sleep, improves memory and improves productivity.

So, what are the basics you will need to get in the saddle? Investing well in these vitals will ensure that they all last longer than the three years it will take you to get a degree.