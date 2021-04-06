Volunteer Recruitment Begins for Southampton’s COVID Trials Launch

The national platform AGILE has received £3.2 million worth of funding from the government. It aims to to fast track potential new treatments which may prevent people become severely ill with the virus.

The trail was launched in July 2020 and up until recently was recruiting people from Liverpool. However, the Southampton Clinical Trials Unit are now calling on people from the South to step forward.

Trials will be taking place at the NIHR Southampton Clinical Research Facility, based with the University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust.