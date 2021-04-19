Lockdown has been a testing time for many people. However, with pubs, gyms and non-essential services opening back up, ‘GO! Southampton’ has welcomed back its locals with a bang.

Bedford Place and Carlton Place have been given a revamp to mark the easing of lockdown restrictions. Artwork designed by local artists and designers, notably Amanda Moore, Slam Daniels and Nathan Evans, decorated the streets, bringing a sense of joy and interactivity. Community groups, schools and local businesses have also got involved in adding colour to the city.

This initiative was funded by ‘Go! Southampton’, the Business Improvement District for Southampton City Centre, in partnership with Southampton City Council and Solent Showcase Gallery. The splash of colour hopes to encourage locals to visit shops and enjoy al-fresco dining safely.

Revitalising the Guildhall Square area is next on the agenda with plans of turning it into a temporary picnic area come May.