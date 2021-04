Petra Developments and Fortitudo Ltd have submitted an application to replace the site of the old Hyundai showroom on St Denys Road, Portswood with almost 50 flats.

If the proposal is approved, two four-storey blocks of flats will be built on the junction intersecting St Denys Road and the A335 Thomas Lewis Way.

The application is outlined in an Public Notice and has been published by the city council.