Interactive Webinar with Togetherall for Mental Health Awareness Week

In light of Mental Health Awareness Week, the University of Southampton’s Health and Wellbeing team are hosting a webinar on Tuesday 11th May, between 10:00 and 11:00.

The webinar will be in collaboration with Togetherall. Togetherall is a 24/7/365 online mental health service that is completely anonymous and under the eye of trained clinicians. It is available to all students and staff at the University for free.

The webinar will discuss the free services available as well as introducing Togetherall’s live therapy structured counseling. This is 6 sessions of CBT counselling (one-to-one).

Togetherall offers: community forums, self-help courses, a library of articles and self assessments. They support long term or short term mental health dilemmas, helping you find control over your emotional health. For more information, visit their website.

To sign up for this webinar, join through Eventbrite where you will be sent an invitation via outlook (This event has sold out, to be added to the waiting list email wellbeing@soton.ac.uk. The session will be recorded).