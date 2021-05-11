Police Staff In Hampshire Reduced by Nearly a Quarter in Last 10 Years

Recent figures have revealed that Hampshire has seen a decline in its police staff since 2010. The data suggests the level of cuts equates to nearly a quarter of Hampshire Constabulary staff in the past decade.

Data coming from the Home Office states there is approximately 1,400 less police officers and staff in Hampshire than there were 10 years ago. Police staff include 999 call-handlers, crime scene examiners, fingerprint experts, PCSOs, crime scene analysts, cyber-crime specialists, trainers and detention officers.

The UK’s largest trade union UNISON, who represents police staff, has recently revealed that there has been a 22% cut in the workforce in the last 10 years. They have also said that 15% fewer police staff, 38% fewer police community support officers (PCSOs) and 25% fewer police officers, when compared with the numbers from 2010.

James Smith, who is the South East regional organiser for UNISON, said:

In Hampshire these cuts have been profound and have severely hampered the ability of the force to combat serious and violent crime. Adding new police officers alone is not the answer; officers are just one part of the policing team. Recruiting and training new police staff is also essential to fight crime and keep communities safe. After a decade of cuts, UNISON is calling for the rebuilding of the entire police workforce, not just part of it.

This statement comes after the government has pledged to recruit 20,000 new police officers, but there has been no commitment to increasing police staff numbers. According to UNISON, police officers make up 60% of police force in the UK, the remaining 40% is police staff.