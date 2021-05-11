Rapid Community Testing Facility at Fareham College to Close Amid Switch to Pharmacies

Fareham Borough Council has announced the closure of the rapid community testing facility at Fareham College.

From Friday 30th April, the college will no longer be in operation as a Covid-19 testing site. This is because a more permanent solution to community testing has been finalised.

515 pharmacies across Hampshire are now operating a testing programme, offering both rapid flow and assisted coronavirus tests. This programme offers tests to people over 16 with no coronavirus symptoms – if you have symptoms, you should abide by coronavirus guidelines and isolate at home.

A Fareham Borough Council spokesperson said: ‘The Council would like to take this opportunity to thank Fareham College for accommodating the testing centre over the past nine weeks and also the charitable organisation, One Community, that supplied the fantastic volunteers who staffed the site.’