Southampton Christmas Market to open next week

After a year away due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Southampton Christmas Market is returning next week.

As usual, it has been organised by WELA Märkte GmbH, a family-run business that has been organising German Christmas markets for three generations. The Southampton market, which is now entering its sixth year, takes place on Above Bar Street and Bargate Street from Thursday 18th November until Thursday 23rd December.

Unfortunately, due to the lasting impact of COVID, some changes have had to be made to this year’s proceedings. The popular Flying Santa show – the only one of its kind in the UK – has been cancelled in an effort to reduce crowding. Furthermore, there will be no ice rink outside Westquay South this year.

However, there will still be German bars, alongside a large variety of stalls selling various food, arts and crafts. These chalets will be open from 10 am until 8 pm, while the bars will remain open for a further two hours.

The market’s opening day coincides with the Christmas light switch-on ceremony, which will be taking place from 5 pm until 7 pm on Thursday 18th December. There will be performances from a variety of local acts, including The Voice Kids finalist Isla Croll, 1940’s style vocal harmony group Company B, and The Rock Choir, as well as the world’s tallest bubbleologist, Tall Will. Keep your eyes peeled for some festive characters who will be roaming around Westquay, The Marlands, and surrounding areas.