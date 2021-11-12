Southampton’s Remembrance Service Returns

Join the Southampton City Council in commemorating the contribution of British and Commonwealth military, civilian servicemen, and women in World War I and World War II. The event will take place Sunday 14 November at Centopah, Watts Park.

Service will begin at 10:30 am with a military and veterans parade starting at Guildhall Square. Make sure to stop by the gazebo in Watts Park, where the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal will have traditional and silk poppies, wooden crosses, pins, and many more objects open for donations. This is also an opportunity to meet members of the armed services.

The Southampton Remembrance Service is an annual parade with many attendees. As such, COVID-19 guidelines need to be carefully followed for the safety of all the residents. For more information on the service and COVID regulations, click here.

For those who are unable to attend, the city council will share a video across their social media channels.