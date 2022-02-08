Southampton student wins Siemens competition

University of Southampton MEng Mechanical Engineering student Morgan Gillingham has excelled in a UK-wide competition run by Siemens to design a sustainable transport network, securing early career opportunities with the company.

The Siemens SustainaCity Racer was a two-day hackathon-style event that challenged 50 students from 15 universities to design a sustainable travel network for a fictional city. The task required students to invent a variety of transport types for citizens living in different environments. At the end of the event, 22 students were offered access to early career opportunities at Siemens’ within their Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, and Mobility businesses.

Our very own Morgan Gillingham, who was selected among group of successful students, said:

I have had a longstanding interest in how engineering can be applied to improving sustainability. I really enjoyed getting to work with students from a range of backgrounds, universities and degree subjects, something that we don’t often get exposed to. I think the experience has solidified my belief that I want to work in sustainable engineering and I am thankful to Siemens for this opportunity.

