The Blackboard And VLE Awards Are Back

We all know the story. You get COVID, discover you’ve got to isolate for 10 days, and go onto Blackboard with bated breath. You are praying that for once a lecturer structures their modules efficiently on Blackboard.

In a post covid era, we all have a newfound interest in the way that we learn in the virtual as well as the physical world. As a result, many of us have a different level of appreciation for a good Blackboard or Virtual Learning Environment page and appreciate the value of organisation. So why not nominate one of your courses to be awarded for their merits!

The Blackboard and VLE awards are the optimal way to do this. This is the best way to acknowledge the modules and module leads that have eased your stress. They will also help shape the way that other modules are put online in the future. You can nominate up to 3 modules that you believe deserves recognition.

To mark the 10th Anniversary of the awards this year, there are 10 distinct categories where you can nominate your course.

Overall Course

Best Leaner Support

Best Community

Most Accessible/Inclusive

Most Sustainable

Best Development of Employability

Most Innovative/Creative

Best Fully Online Course

Best Use of External Resources/Reading Lists

To nominate your course please click here. Nominations are open until Monday 28th February.