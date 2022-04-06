NHS recruitment event taking place at St Mary’s Stadium this Friday

On Friday 8th April, Indeed and the NHS will be at St Mary’s Stadium in Southampton as part of the biggest NHS recruitment drive since before the pandemic.

The jobsite Indeed has partnered with the NHS on a nationwide itinerary of in-person recruitment events aimed at candidates who are looking to embark upon a career in healthcare, whether as entry level staff, returning after a break away from the sector, or changing careers from a different sector entirely. The event aims to recruit Healthcare Support Workers in the local area, and previously a pilot event in Plymouth led to 239 onsite job offers from nearly 300 interviews.

Those interested in the event should register their interest via this page. On the day of the event, candidates can turn up at St Mary’s where they can be interviewed within 2 hours of their selected time slot.

Healthcare workers work in a variety of settings under the supervision of a healthcare professional to support patients. There are no set entry requirements for the role; instead, the role is about the ability to provide high-quality, compassionate care. The NHS encourages candidates with a passion for helping people and good communication and problem solving skills.

Duncan Burton, Deputy Chief Nursing Officer for England, said:

Healthcare support workers are at the heart of wards, clinics and local communities up and down the country, and play an integral part in delivering incredible patient care every single day. If moving into healthcare is something you’ve been thinking about or have always wanted to try but thought you needed existing skills and experience, now’s the perfect time to apply and take your first step into this rewarding career.

You can find out more information about the event and book your interview here.