The UK’s Points-Based Immigration Explained

Home Secretary Priti Patel was excited to announce the UK’s new ‘points-based’ immigration system, finally allowing the Government to take back control.

The Australian-style immigration system, stolen from an old forgotten UKIP manifesto, means that migrants wanting to enter the UK for work must meet certain criteria to be approved.

But how do migrants achieve ‘points’ under the new system? I’ll explain:

Replacing the 19,000 nurses we are trying to stop leave the NHS: +50 points

Ability to cook a Sunday Roast: +30 points

Proficiency in talking about the weather: +20 points

Disliking the EU: +10 points

Being a scapegoat for us to use in the next election: +10 points

Juggling or other circus skills: +10 points

Being an experienced professor in quantum gravitational field theory: +5 points

Being an expert in any humanities or arts: 0 points

Speaking any languages fluently other than English: -10 points

Bringing any culture other than food: -20 points

Plans to steal jobs and scrounge off of benefits: -20 points

Being named Mohammed: -30 points

Having a skin colour darker than white: -50 points (additional -10 points for an accent)

Through meeting any of these criteria, only high-skilled migrants who can achieve 70,000 points or more are eligible to live and work in the UK.